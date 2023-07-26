AEW Star Samoa Joe Assembles His Personal Suicide Squad Of Professional Wrestlers

Samoa Joe's voice is set to be heard in the upcoming "Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League" video game. The AEW star and current ROH World Television Champion will be voicing the character of King Shark for the fictional DC Comics team. The former Impact Wrestling and WWE performer was recently asked who he thinks should be part of a Suicide Squad comprised of pro wrestlers.

"Very easy for me to put together," Joe told Comic Book. "So firstly, I would be on there myself, just because if I'm going to commit these guys to have bombs put in their heads I'd have the common decency to put one in mine and be out there with them.

"I'd definitely have The Hardys with me. They're unpredictable brothers, you never know what they're going to do. Jeff is always on some weird thing, I'm pretty sure he has a superpower, [he] just hasn't figured it out yet. They'd definitely be in there.

"Iron Sheik, if he was around, God rest his soul. I need somebody to be on the microphone, on the loudspeaker blasting, talking trash. I'd have 'Sheiky Baby' doing that for them. I think with that crew you can take over a continent."

The "Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League" video game is set to be released on February 2, 2024, for Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, and Windows.