The first full-length trailer for the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game was released during yesterday’s DC Fandome virtual event.

Among other reveals like The Rock’s “Black Adam” sneak preview and John Cena returning as “Peacekeeper”, former WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe will be voicing the role of “King Shark” in the game.

We noted back in August 2020 when the first teaser for the game launched that Joe had landed the role of voicing “King Shark”. This is the first time Joe, and avid gamer, will be featured in a video game from a major studio.

As the title suggests, the story of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be centering around characters like Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and other Suicide Squad members as they face their toughest foe yet. Brainiac has invaded Metropolis and brainwashed The Justice League’s Superman, Wonder Woman, and others, and with no other heroes to call, it’s up to the anti-heroes to stop them.

The game is scheduled to be released in 2022 for Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

You can see the new trailer at this link.