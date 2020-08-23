- Above is today's SummerSlam edition of The Bump featuring Zelina Vega, Andrade, Angel Garza, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. The show gets going at 10:30 am ET.

- WWE filed to trademark the following names: Timothy Thatcher, Shotzi Blackheart, Scarlett, and Robert Stone. All of these are for Good and Services, which include:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

- The trailer for the video game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, came out yesterday and Samoa Joe is the voice of King Shark, one of the villains in the game. The character will also appear in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad film, voiced by Steve Agee. As noted, John Cena is playing Peacemarker in the movie.

In regards to his role, Samoa Joe simply wrote, "That Shark tho..."