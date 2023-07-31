Cody Rhodes Wishes He Had This AEW Star By His Side In WWE

Cody Rhodes worked closely with a variety of people during his time in AEW, from MJF and Dustin Rhodes to QT Marshall and Red Velvet, but out of all of them, it is Arn Anderson who he would most like by his side again. "I love Arn, miss him," Rhodes told "NotSam Wrestling." "I would move a lot of things and move mountains if the opportunity came up for Arn to show up and come to my aid one more time."

Anderson previously worked for WWE until 2019 in a backstage role, helping to produce matches and work with young talent. However, that came to an end when he was released in 2019 due to an incident involving Alicia Fox competing at a live event while intoxicated, leading him to join AEW. As a coach, Anderson worked alongside Rhodes regularly throughout his AEW run, often giving him different tips and tricks during matches on how to defeat his opponents. Anderson also provided plenty of experience and knowledge behind the scenes, with Rhodes comparing him to the likes of Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese in terms of wisdom about the business.

"I miss Arn greatly. I think had I had Arn at WrestleMania things might have been different. He was just a huge positive force for me there and he's so fricking smart about what the psychology of a crowd and not enough people go to him ... You don't have to change, but you should at least hear what he's thinking."



