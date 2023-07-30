Why WWE's Cody Rhodes Felt Rewarded Following Visit From Vince McMahon

Ahead of his Peacock documentary premiering on July 31, Cody Rhodes spoke to Sam Roberts of "Notsam Wrestling" about how he felt when Vince McMahon flew to his house during his free agency.

"Professionally, especially after the last conversation we had at a school in Rahway, New Jersey, before a WrestlePro show, talking about leaving WWE, professionally, there could be no other reward — and self-affirming, sure, but just assurance that this big gamble, which was far bigger than people realize because they see it now, that this big gamble was worth it," Rhodes said. "And that I have good instincts and a good mind, and the education I got at WWE, and the education I got outside of WWE, all applied together created something that they would want to make theirs."

He continued, "And to Kevin Dunn, Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Triple H, Stephanie [McMahon], for all of them to — whether they dislike me and they sit around a table and make jokes about me, whether they have feelings toward what I did that I don't know about — they went all hands on deck in making it even bigger. 'We can make this even bigger, what you've done,' and that is the most beautiful thing."

Rhodes said it makes him emotional thinking about it because there was no way he could've known that working everywhere post-WWE and working on bettering himself and the brands he worked for would lead to McMahon giving him a call.

Now, the focus is on the "what's next?" part. Rhodes noted that Nick Khan plays a big part in figuring that out and navigating if fans will still be excited five years from now.

