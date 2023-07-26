Angelo Dawkins Details Favorite Match Of His WWE Career

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, collectively known as The Street Profits, have held gold on every brand in WWE. With that has come some high-profile championship matches, and Dawkins holds one of them up there as his favorite match of his career thus far. During a recent appearance on "The 513 Podcast," Dawkins explained his choice.

"I have to go with us [Street Profits] versus The Usos, Money in the Bank last year in Vegas," Dawkins said. "That's definitely, definitely my favorite match. That match right there, man, we were just clicking on all cylinders that day. You could just feel it that whole week leading up, obviously, the 'SmackDown' leading up to that Saturday. And then the day, like the air was just different, the vibe was different, the electricity was different. Once we all four got in the ring, it was just magic right then and there. We were trying to rip each other's heads off, for real, too."

The Street Profits vs. The Usos from Money in the Bank 2022 has gone down as a fan-favorite in the year since. Dave Meltzer even awarded the bout 4.5 stars, which was the highest-rated match on the card that also included two ladder matches.

Dawkins and Ford have had a quieter year as a team thus far. After winning the four-way tag team showcase match at WrestleMania 39, they were both drafted over to "SmackDown." Since then, they defeated Imperium plus LA Knight and Rick Boogs, but then came up short to Pretty Deadly.

