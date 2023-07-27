Roxanne Perez Praises Iconic WWE NXT Takeover Women's Match As One Of Her Favorites

There have been a number of incredible women's matches in the history of "WWE NXT," including Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley colliding in a four-way bout for the "NXT" Women's Championship at "NXT" TakeOver: Rival in 2015 and, more recently, Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria's battle over the vacant "NXT" Women's Championship at "NXT" Battleground 2023. Current "NXT" star Roxanne Perez revealed one of her favorite "NXT" women's matches during a recent interview.

"So one of my favorites is, [and] I think this kind of really started the revolution in 'NXT,' at least in 'NXT' for the women, and it was Sasha [Banks] vs. Bayley at TakeOver," Perez said on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show. "I think I was probably 14, 15 watching that match. It really opened my eyes. Because when I first started watching 'NXT,' the girls were trying to guess the wrestlers' theme songs and doing obstacle courses. That's when I started watching it.

"So to watch them have a 30-minute match and convey all these emotions — I remember this little girl Izzy. She was in the crowd, and Sasha made her cry. Everything about that match was just like, 'Wow. This is awesome. That's what I wanna do.'"

The match Perez mentions is Bayley and Banks' 30-minute Iron Man match for the "NXT" Women's Championship at "NXT" TakeOver: Respect in October 2015; Bayley won the bout 3-2 to retain the gold. That title clash is remembered as one of the greatest matches in the history of the "NXT" brand.

