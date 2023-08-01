Mark Briscoe Discusses Learning How To Do Television Wrestling The AEW Way

Mark Briscoe is widely-recognized as one of the best tag team wrestlers in history, with his catalog of matches over the past two decades alongside his late brother Jay defining a generation. But when his brother tragically passed away earlier this year, Mark chose to continue his own career as a singles competitor, signing a contract with AEW and working for the company across "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," as well as featuring on the new-look Ring of Honor.

But after working the independent scene across the United States for 22 years as opposed to working for a television audience, Briscoe's transition to being an on-screen performer for AEW hasn't come without its own unique challenges.

"It really is a whole different product, when you're talking about something like what we do with AEW," he said on a recent episode of "AEW Unrestricted".

"The biggest change for me is, I'm not actually wrestling as much. Me and Jay, we were just guns blazing every weekend for 22 years. Now I show up to work and sometimes I've got a match, sometimes I don't. It's definitely a different speed, I'm traveling a lot more, but not wrestling as much. When I do get to wrestle ... most of the time it means more because of the set-up and the promo work and the preparation that we've done.

"It's cool and it's like a learning experience ... 23 years in now and I'm still learning new stuff."

Briscoe is currently sidelined with an injury and was forced to withdraw from his ROH World title match with Claudio Castagnoli at the recent Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event, with his return to in-ring competition yet to be determined.

