Mark Briscoe Is Still Adjusting To Wrestling On AEW Television

The tragic passing of Jay Briscoe had a silver lining in Mark Briscoe signing with AEW. This opportunity has allowed Mark to reunite with a lot of his old friends from the independent circuit. "It's been a blast," Briscoe told Chris Jericho on "Talk Is Jericho." While the camaraderie is nice for Briscoe, the longtime outlaw wrestler is still adjusting to the way weekly televised wrestling works.

"Sometimes I come, and I show up fired up, ready to have a match," Briscoe explained. "You know, go out there and have a 20min banger, but its like 'oh yeah, you got a pretape tonight, you got a promo,' and I'm like 'aw sh**, you're still on the show.' It's not the same as wrestling weekend warriors on the independents, where it's all about who are you wrestling and how good is the match. This is about week-to-week episodic [storytelling] so that's something new and it's something that I'm getting adjusted to, but I'm actually enjoying it because I'm not sore all the time, because it's not like every single week you're having a 20-minute match."

Quoting 50 Cent, Briscoe refers to himself and his brother as "Kings of the Underground" for the way they'd spent their careers on the independent scene. "We'd done everything but mainstream," Briscoe continued, "and now here we are — I saw we because he's riding with me, he's rolling with me, he's right here with me — so now here we are, weekly episodic TV. I thought I'd done everything there is to be done." Briscoe is currently aligned with Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt, with the group recently paying a visit to Briscoe's chicken farm.