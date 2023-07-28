Dwayne Johnson Surprises UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo Who Had $7 In His Bank Account

Zimbabwe-born mixed martial arts fighter Themba Gorimbo claimed his first UFC victory by defeating Takashi Sato back in May. After that fight, "The Answer" revealed that he had $7 in his bank account before stepping into the octagon for his clash with Sato. That story touched WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who recently went to surprise Gorimbo.

Johnson posted a video of Gorimbo's reaction on social media. The former WWE Champion slowly moved behind Gorimbo while he was being interviewed at a training facility. The MMA fighter eventually turned around and noticed him. A stunned and delighted Gorimbo jumped out of his seat and hugged Johnson. The 51-year-old, who is now one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, faced his own financial difficulties when he was younger and told Gorimbo that it was good finally meet him as the pair continued to embrace. The clip ended with an emotional Gorimbo thanking Johnson.

Alongside the heartwarming video, Johnson wrote, "We've never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man @TheAnswerMMA in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I've been moved & motivated by his story. He recently won his first fight in the @ufc. He had $7 bucks in his bank account when he won. He sleeps on a couch in the gym.

"After the fight, he sold his fight gear (trunks & gloves) on line and made $7,000. Instead of using the money to find a place to live, he built a bush pump so his village back in Zimbabwe can have clean water. He never asked me for anything, but I just wanted to help the guy out. $7 Bucks ya know. And I felt the MANA & emotion in every hug. Very good and very special day. #thembagorimbo"