In 1999 The Rock was part of the highest-rated segment in WWE history as he and Mick Foley were a part of Raw's "This is Your Life" skit. Rock also main evented the most-bought WWE pay-per-view ever when he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania XXVIII.

With those superlatives, it comes as little surprise that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was recently named the highest-paid actor in 2020 according to Forbes. Also the highest-paid actor in 2019, this year The Rock took home $87.5 million in part thanks to a $23.5 million payment from Netflix for the upcoming film Red Notice. That movie also stars Ryan Reynolds who finished second on the list with $71.5 million in earnings.

Rock's Pain & Gain co-star Mark Wahlberg was third with $58 million and no one else was withing $30 million of The Rock's total. In addition to paychecks from film studios, Forbes also takes into account endorsements as The Rock's popular Under Armour line was factored into the figures.

The Rock recently made headlines for not making money, but rather for spending it as he was a part of a team that purchased the XFL for $15 million last week. He's always had close ties to football as he won a national championship at the University of Miami before briefly playing in the CFL. More recently, he portrayed a financial manager in the HBO series Ballers where he purchased the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs in the final season.

While The Rock's earnings of $87.5 million topped all actors, it was a slight decrease from his total last year. He also ranked first in 2019 but made $89.4 million for the year between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019. The top 10 as a whole decreased in total earnings from that year to this year with the halt in production from COVID-19 playing a big role in that.