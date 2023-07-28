WWE SmackDown Preview 7/28: US Title Invitational Finals, Anderson Vs. Kross

The winner of the WWE United States Championship Invitational will be determined tonight on "WWE SmackDown" at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. LWO members Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will battle out to earn a shot at Austin Theory, who currently holds the star-spangled belt. Mysterio reached the finals of the tournament by defeating Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and LA Knight in a four-way clash last Friday night, while Escobar overcame Grayson Waller, AJ Styles, and Butch in a fatal four-way match two weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Karrion Kross is set to face Karl Anderson in singles action. Kross appeared on the titantron during Styles' WWE United States Championship Invitational match on July 14 and attacked his fellow O.C. friends Luke Gallows and Anderson backstage. Following that assault, the former "NXT" Champion declared that he and Styles were not done yet. Last week on "SmackDown LowDown," Anderson said that Kross' attack opened up something inside of him that he hadn't felt in a long.

Although WWE has not advertised any further matches or segments for tonight's broadcast as of this writing, the Stamford-based promotion's events page is promoting an appearance by Roman Reigns at the Smoothie King Center. However, it's currently unclear if the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be appearing on the live show. Reigns was involved in a "Rules of Engagement" segment last week, which revealed that he and Jey Uso will collide in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam on August 5; the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of "Tribal Chief" will be on the line in that clash.