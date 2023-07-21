Roman Reigns Vs. Jey Uso To Determine World Champion & Tribal Chief At WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns was set to deliver his "Rules of Engagement" to Jey Uso Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," but it was Jey who would issue a challenge for "Tribal Combat." The cousins will battle not only for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but for the right to be the Tribal Chief of the Bloodline when SummerSlam heads to Detroit on Aug. 5.

In a much shorter Bloodline segment that what was seen two weeks ago on "WWE SmackDown," Reigns and Jey faced off in the middle of the ring for what initially appeared to be a standard contract signing. After Reigns called Jey just "a pawn in the game," Jey ripped up the contract in front of him and told a shocked Reigns that there would be no contract.

"Because the contract is in the blood. This right here, this is Tribal Combat now," Jey told the champion. He then explained that "Tribal Combat" means that anything goes, saying he could use a kendo stick or steel chair on Reigns, or put him through a number of tables. Jey also said the elders of the Bloodline knew about his challenge and that it was, in fact, their idea.

Reigns and Uso shook hands in the middle of the ring after Reigns draped his lei over his title. Not one to leave the ring without a fight, Solo Sikoa, who accompanied Reigns to the ring alongside Paul Heyman, went to hit his brother with a Samoan Spike, but Reigns prevented it, allowing Jey to hit Sikoa with a superkick as Reigns looked on.