WWE SmackDown Segment Was Reportedly The Subject Of Much Backstage Debate

The story of The Bloodline storyline shows no signs of slowing down and, especially after last week's "WWE SmackDown," it may once again be picking up steam. "The Trial of Roman Reigns" proved to be a significant draw for the show and the catalyst for a likely bout between Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

Yet despite its success, Friday's angle generated a fair amount of concern beforehand. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," there was significant debate about the segment's runtime, which some felt might run too long at 35 minutes. However, the segment wound up generating the highest-rated quarter hours for "SmackDown," proving those doubters to be off the mark.

But the trial's success went beyond just ratings, setting up the Jey Uso match but also potential angles with Solo Sikoa. With many expecting Reigns to defeat Jey at SummerSlam, the belief is that the Jey Uso-Solo Sikoa interactions were done to set up a program between them later this year.

While The Bloodline arc has captivated WWE fans for several years now, things have gone to another level since Jey and his brother, Jimmy, exited the stable over the last month, leading to The Bloodline Civil War tag match between The Usos and Reigns and Sikoa at Money in the Bank. The Usos would defeat Reigns and Sikoa with "The Tribal Chief" having his shoulders counted down on the mat — his first pinfall loss in over three years.