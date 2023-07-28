Jeff Hardy Discusses His Battle To Get Back On AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy has predominantly shown up on "AEW Rampage" since his return to the company — with only one contest taking place thus far on the Wednesday night flagship show. But when recently speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, the veteran admitted that he's just doing what is asked of him and not yet trying to push to be back on "AEW Dynamite."

"Yeah, it is kind of the B-show," Hardy admitted about "Rampage." "But you go out there and still give the people what they want, get their money's worth. But naturally, the ultimate goal for me and Matt is the AEW World Tag Team Championships."

Hardy expressed that he felt they were so close to hitting that mark before he was suspended from AEW as a result of a driving under the influence arrest. The duo were set to be part of an AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match last year but were pulled after Jeff's suspension. The Hardys are looking to use the opportunities presented to them to re-enter the title contender space eventually.

"Now that I'm coming out of that, it's within reach," he said. "So, we are using the 'Rampage' moments to hopefully, eventually create huge 'Dynamite' moments."

With his brother, Jeff is really focusing on their current run, which he believes will be the last good one for the unit. However, he also admitted that he still has his eyes set on potentially having one more run as a World Champion before he hangs up his boots.

"It's one of the goals I've set for myself before it's all said and done," he said. "To look back and say, 'Yeah, you came out of your own personal hell and achieved a World Championship within your own personal heaven once again.' So that would just make everything complete."

