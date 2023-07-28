Why Bully Ray Thinks LA Knight Has A 'Different Type Of Energy' That's Good For WWE

WWE is in something of a boom period right now, with ticket sales and TV ratings rising on all three brands. With the likes of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at the forefront of weekly programming, the company has major stars they can depend on to drive revenue on a consistent basis, with acts like Seth Rollins, The Judgement Day and Sheamus also being workhorses on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" each week. But nipping at the heels of WWE's top performers is LA Knight, who is receiving a groundswell of support from WWE devotees. The 40-year-old is drawing the biggest reactions on Friday nights, despite the promotion so far not fully investing in him as a main event star.

On "Busted Open Radio", WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray sung the praises of Knight and explained the difference between his reactions and the likes of Rhodes. "There's a different sound coming out of the arenas when LA Knight is there," Bully said. "Cody has that love, LA Knight has that passion. People are behind Cody because of his hard times, his trials and tribulations and what he's going through right now. LA Knight is just fun to watch, fun to listen to, fun to chant with. People have huge smiles on their faces when LA Knight is coming into the arena, because they know they're gonna get something. To me, it's a different kind of energy, which is good for the WWE, because you don't want two guys fighting for that same energy."

"I really hope the WWE does not let that fanbase down when it comes to LA Knight." Knight has also received overwhelming support in the merchandise department, with four of the top-five selling T-shirts this month belonging to the former Impact standout, adding further pressure on the likes of Vince McMahon and Triple H to utilize him to his full potential.