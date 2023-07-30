Roxanne Perez Thought The Rock Was Returning At WrestleMania 39 To Fight Roman Reigns

WWE "NXT" Superstar Roxanne Perez was recently a guest on the Sportskeeda WrestleBinge podcast ahead of this Sunday's "NXT" Great American Bash event. Besides talking about her own career, Perez shared how she expected Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to be at this year's WrestleMania to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"I thought so, I thought this past WrestleMania, but that didn't happen, but who knows, maybe next year, I don't know," said Perez.

With WrestleMania 39's location in Los Angeles, it wasn't surprising that rumors swirled about The Rock attending the event. Ultimately, it never happened due to his busy schedule. The last time the pro-wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor was in the ring was at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan in under 10 seconds. At the same WrestleMania, Reigns competed in the main event, where he defeated then-champion Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

While this was all happening in 2016, Perez was just starting training to become a pro wrestler. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T trained her through his school, Reality of Wrestling. She wrestled under the ring name Rok-C in Ring of Honor, even winning the ROH Women's Championship, before going to WWE and becoming the "NXT" Women's Champion from December 2022 to April 2023. At tomorrow's Great American Bash premium live event, Perez will be in a weapons match against Blair Davenport.

