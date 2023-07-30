Mustafa Ali's Participation In WWE Cruiserweight Classic Gave Wrestling Career New Life

Mustafa Ali almost quit professional wrestling before the WWE Cruiserweight Classic, the stalwart of the independent scene was one of ten alternates in the tournament, when a Brazillian wrestler's document trouble opened a door for Ali.

"I think there was an issue with his visa or he just didn't show up," Ali told WWE Deutschland. "His name is escaping me but thanks homie, thanks for the spot," the undrafted free agent chuckled.

"I thought my career was coming to an end. I was on the independent scene," Ali explained. "I had a tryout with WWE a few years prior and they were like 'no.'" Ali says he wasn't the kind of wrestler WWE was looking for at that time. "I knew the end was coming soon because it just wasn't happening for me. I sent an e-mail to WWE just in the dark."

Luckily for Ali, WWE was recruiting for what was then known as the Global Cruiserweight Series, which eventually became the Cruiserweight Classic. Ali was informed by William Regal that there were 10 alternate spots, and didn't get his hopes up too much having a 10% chance. Ali's pride was so wounded that he almost didn't show up.

"If you don't go, you'll never know. So I went." Ali credits Lince Dorado for asking for Ali, as his longtime friend knew that the two men could have a great match. To Ali, the rest is history.

Ali is set to challenge WWE North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat match tonight at the WWE NXT Great American Bash.