WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2023 Preview: Full & Final Card

Professional Wrestling's summer tradition continues tonight, as "WWE NXT" presents the Great American Bash in Cedar Park, TX's HEB Center.

The main event will see WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defend his title against frequent thorn in his side Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov has been champing at the bit for a chance at Hayes's title and the former WWE NXT UK Champion finally gets his chance tonight. NXT's other world champion, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will also have her hands full with a fiery challenger, as she is set to battle Chase University's Thea Hail in a submission match.

WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will also be in action, defending his title against not one but two opponents. After inserting himself into the rivalry between Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali, Mysterio will face both men in a Triple Threat match. The final title match of the night will see Gallus defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against The Family of Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. D'Angelo already holds a win over Joe Coffey, making Gallus more desperate than usual to continue their 175 day reign.

Also set for the event, Gable Steveson makes his long-awaited debut against Baron Corbin, Blair Davenport faces Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild Match, and on the pre-show The Meta-Four will battle Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa León, and Valentina Feroz in 8-person tag action.

July 30th, 2023

WWE NXT Great American Bash

HEB Center in Cedar Park, TX

Kickoff show begins at 7:30 pm ET, main card at 8 pm ET

-WWE NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

-WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

-WWE NXT Women's Championship Submission Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail

-WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (c) vs. The Family (Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo)

-Weapons Wild Match: Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

-Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

-Kickoff Show Match: The Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) vs. Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa León & Valentina Feroz