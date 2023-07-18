Thea Hail And Tiffany Stratton Set For NXT Women's Title Submission Match At GAB

Another title match has been added to WWE NXT Great American Bash on July 30.

WWE announced on the recent episode of "WWE NXT" that WWE NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will face Chase U's Thea Hail in a submission match at the July 30 event in Cedar Park, TX. The match will be a rematch from last June's "WWE NXT Gold Rush" where Stratton was successful in her defense against Hail, despite visually submitting to Hail's Kimura Lock behind the referee's back, as the referee was dealing with Drew Gulak's brawl with Duke Hudson from Chase U.

Stratton has been Women's Champion since May when she won the title, which was vacated following Indi Hartwell's injury at NXT Stand & Deliver. Stratton won an 8-woman tournament, culminating in a match against Lyra Valkirya at NXT Battleground.

Also set for the Great American Bash, Carmelo Hayes defends the WWE NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov, while WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will defend against Mustafa Ali. Also set for action, Roxanne Perez who will take on former AEW and STARDOM star Blair Davenport.