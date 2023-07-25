Dominik Mysterio To Defend NXT NA Title In Triple Threat Match At Great American Bash

The reigning and defending NXT North American Champion will be in action at the NXT Great American Bash on July 30.

On tonight's "WWE NXT," it was announced that Dominik Mysterio will defend his title against former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and free agent Mustafa Ali. The announcement was made while the Judgment Day member and his "Mami" Rhea Ripley were celebrating Mysterio's championship reign but was first interrupted by Lee, who was then interrupted by Ali. Ali had initially been set to challenge former North American Champion Wes Lee at the Cedar Park, TX event, but Dominik's recent win threw a wrench in those plans, now all three men will clash in the HEB Center.

The title is Dominik Mysterio's first singles championship for the Mysterio family scion, who once held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The WWE NXT Great American Bash will air on July 30 on Peacock and internationally on the WWE Network, as it stands, the Triple Threat is the first match scheduled for the event.