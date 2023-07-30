Colt Cabana Takes No Responsibility For Professional Wrestling Podcast Boom

It's hard to venture into any corner of the professional wrestling world without finding someone with a podcast. Journalists, critics, fans, and even the wrestlers themselves have all dabbled in the medium. Conrad Thompson, a mortgage broker from Alabama, has basically built an entire empire out of wrestling podcasts. But before "Something To Wrestle" and the ever-growing roster on AdFreeShows, there was Colt Cabana and "The Art of Wrestling."

On the latest episode of "Hey! (EW)," RJ City confronted the innovative wrestler/comedian/podcaster about starting this trend in the business back in 2010, asking if he would "ever take responsibility for everyone who's remotely associated with wrestling now having a podcast."

Caught slightly off guard by City's line of questioning, as most of his guests are, "Boom Boom" essentially said that he was just the first one in wrestling to stumble upon podcasting.

"I just said I was ahead of the curb," he suggested. "I say that wrestling is always five years behind the curve and so I was just on time."

As the godfather of wrestling podcasting (or the podfather, if you will), Cabana has inspired many people to start dabbling in their own shows. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers constantly credit the Ring of Honor legend for helping them start "The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast." He even lent them the equipment to get started. However, the former Dark Order member isn't staying complacent in his podcasting. While he occasionally posts new episodes of his classic interview-based series, he also produces "Wrestling Anonymous," a call-in show where wrestling fans from all over the world share their stories and love of the sport.