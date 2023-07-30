Cody Rhodes Gives Advice To His Younger Self

During a recent Twitter Q&A, Cody Rhodes revealed what the best advice he would give the younger version of himself would be, which was all about dealing with critics.

"To not allow yourself to get "gotten to" – one of the trade offs for this dream job is that not everybody is gonna' love all the things you do, to have fans and critics is part of the gig," he tweeted.

While Rhodes is currently thriving as a top babyface that is beloved by the WWE Universe, his career has certainly been a rollercoaster one with a lot of ups and downs. The "American Nightmare" was famously booed at times throughout his AEW run, but prior to that during his initial WWE career he also went through times of mixed reactions. Rhodes played a variety of gimmicks during that time, with not every single one of them landing success.

Rhodes has spoken openly about enjoying the polarizing aspect of professional wrestling which he learned through watching John Cena, proving that even the biggest names in the industry can deal with critics at times. This is something that Rhodes dealt with in AEW, and even to this day he can still have critics, but clearly, he is now able to not be "gotten to" by those, which is why he is thriving.

His message about not allowing himself to be "gotten to" is something that "WWE SmackDown" star Top Dolla seemingly agreed with, as he was quick to respond. Considering he has recently been dealing with criticism it is something he appears to be connecting to.