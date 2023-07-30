WWE NXT's Wes Lee Talks About What It Means To Him To Be A Champion

In just a few hours, Wes Lee will be getting a chance to regain the "NXT" North American Title from "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio at the Great American Bash, though Mustafa Ali could upset those plans since he's also in Sunday's match. Mysterio became the new North American Champion after he defeated Lee on the July 18 episode of "NXT." Ahead of the WWE Premium Live Event, Lee spoke with Fox News Digital about what it meant to him to be a champion in WWE.

"It means something to me more outside of a selfish aspect," he indicated to Fox News Digital when the outlet asked him about the championship. "I never saw myself as a champion and being able to capture the championship really allowed for me to see myself in an entire different light."

Lee later added that after becoming the champion, he had to decide how he was "going to carry" himself and ended up deciding that he was going to represent himself to the best of his abilities. He also wanted people who are struggling with "who they are" to use him as a barometer.

Before losing the North American Championship, Lee had held it for exactly 269 days, winning it in October 2022 at "NXT" Halloween Havoc. The title at the time was vacant, and to win it, Lee had to defeat current "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes, Nathan Frazer, Oro Mensah, and Von Wagner in a ladder match. Even before he won the title, Lee already had held gold, the "NXT" Tag Team Titles.