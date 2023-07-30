Gable Steveson's In-Ring Debut At WWE NXT Great American Bash Ends In Double Countout

WWE's second-ever Olympic gold medalist made his long-awaited debut during tonight's "NXT" Great American Bash premium live event when Gable Steveson faced Baron Corbin, a contest that ended in a double countout draw after the two fought on the outside to a referee's 10-count. They then continued their fight after several officials from the back tried to end the brawl. Steveson would ultimately land a belly-to-belly suplex on Corbin through the outside barricade, posing in-ring following the draw.

Steveson entered his first WWE match wearing his 2020 gold medal and a singlet similar to his freestyle wrestling outfit. Throughout the match, Steveson would do a lot of Kurt Angle-esque maneuvers, using an ankle lock along with German and belly-to-belly suplexes. Despite entering the match as the presumed babyface, the freestyle wrestler would be booed throughout, with the fans even starting "Let's go Corbin" and "You're not Gable" chants. The match was Steveson's WWE debut despite being drafted to "WWE Raw" in October 2021 without spending any time on the main roster or in "NXT."

Shawn Michaels previously said he pushed for Steveson to work on "NXT," and Steveson declared the brand as his new home on this past week's episode of the show, challenging Corbin to the match following the announcement.