Tiffany Stratton Beats Thea Hail In WWE NXT Women's Title Match At Great American Bash

Tiffany Stratton is still the "NXT" Women's Champion after Andre Chase threw in the towel to protect Thea Hail as she suffered at the hands of the champion during a submission match at "NXT" Great American Bash.

Stratton's first premium live event as champion began with a submission, stretching Hail out in the middle of the ring before Hail countered, reversing it into her own submission, targeting Stratton's arm. Stratton rolled out of the ring following a dropkick from Hail. She sent Hail spine-first into the ring post as Chase and Duke Hudson cheered the Chase University student on. Stratton continued the assault on Hail's lower back, stretching her around the ring post.

The women's champion went on the offensive, countering a move of Hail's with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and bringing out her gymnastics background before locking in another submission with Hail across her shoulders. Hail once again countered, but seemingly dropped Stratton on her head at one point in the match. Hail connected with a suplex before Stratton got her in another submission between her legs. Hail was fading fast but was able to get up, countering with a bulldog.

Stratton escaped two Kimora Lock attempts by Hail and slammed her into the barricade and into the steel steps before landing on Hail's back with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Stratton locked in a Boston Crab submission, still targeting Hail's back. The champion had to reset the move multiple times and finally repositioned the move so her knees were digging into Hail's injured lower back. With Hail fading, Chase threw in the towel and got into the ring to comfort his student, with Tiffany Stratton retaining the "NXT" Women's Championship.