WWE Raw Preview 7/31: Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn Vs. Judgment Day, Logan Paul, More

Tonight's "WWE Raw" will emanate from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and it will be the red brand's go-home show before next weekend's SummerSlam premium live event. As such, the episode will feature more build toward some of the pay-per-view's biggest matches, including Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes and Lesnar have been at odds since the "Raw" after WrestleMania. As of this writing, they've faced each other twice and picked up one victory apiece. SummerSlam looks set to be the final match between them, and they'll both be at the Toyota Center for one final showdown before the rubber bout. The last time both Superstars were in the same building, Lesnar attacked Rhodes in front of his family. With that in mind, it's safe to assume that tonight's meeting won't be a civil affair.

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn will join forces to face Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Zayn's regular partner Kevin Owens is suffering from a legitimate injury and will miss SummerSlam as a result. In the storyline, however, he was written off television following an attack from the heel stable on last week's show. Meanwhile, Rollins has his own beef with the group as he's set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam.

Maxxine Dupri will also face Valhalla in a singles match as the feud between Viking Raiders continues. Finally, Logan Paul will be in the building, presumably to address Ricochet ahead of SummerSlam. Of course, there will also be more matches and announcements in store for viewers, but they have yet to be announced by WWE.