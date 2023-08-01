The Blue Meanie Believes WCW Dropped The Ball With This Former ECW Star

The missteps of WCW are well-chronicled, but the focus there typically surrounds the misuse of some of the biggest names in the business, such as Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart, among others. Recently, The Blue Meanie honed in on a largely unheralded former colleague as someone with whom WCW also missed the mark.

Appearing on the debut episode of "Making the Town," the Meanie singled out Raven as someone whose potential and talent was never fully realized or respected, especially in WCW, where he says Raven fell short thanks to one simple factor.

"WCW didn't know what to do with him," the Meanie stated unequivocally.

Though his WCW tenure wasn't completely bereft of success, with Raven capturing both the United States and Tag Team Championships, he was never looked at as a top player by former boss Eric Bischoff. While popular with the fans, Raven spent a good portion of that period toiling around in a pair of short-lived factions — The Flock and The Dead Pool — between 1997 and 1999. Ultimately, Raven would request and receive his release from the company, returning briefly to ECW before debuting in WWE in 2000.

Despite his thoughts on the WCW era of Raven's career, his overall body of work is remembered fondly by The Blue Meanie, who sees him as deserving more love and puts him among the all-time greats from a character perspective. "It all started [in the ECW Arena] in 1995," he explained. "[Raven] would go on to become one of the most creative characters in wrestling history and one of the most underappreciated."

