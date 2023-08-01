Injury Update On WWE Star Rey Mysterio

Following conflicting reports about Rey Mysterio's injury status after his match against Santos Escobar on "WWE SmackDown," it was reported that the WWE Hall Of Famer is believed to be fine during the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Despite the fact Mysterio is said to be doing okay, it is still unknown whether or not the "Master of the 619" suffered a concussion or if the plan is for him to take any time off. Mysterio got his bell rung twice during the number one contender's match, one of which took place outside the ring after being hit by a suicide dive from Escobar, rocking Mysterio's head into the floor. The situation led to a referee stoppage that awarded Escobar the victory, as doctors checked on his opponent. Fortunately, by the end of the segment, Mysterio was able to stand on his own two feet to congratulate Escobar, putting over the LWO member's victory.

Immediately following the match it was claimed that the entire situation was part of a storyline and had been planned to take place, but Fightful later clarified its initial report, confirming that this was in fact a legitimate injury. It is currently unknown when Mysterio will be returning to the ring, but following his victory Escobar has earned himself a shot at the United States Championship. He will face Austin Theory for the title this Friday on "SmackDown," with this incident not impacting any of WWE's plans for those involved, as Escobar was always penciled in to win, albeit in a different fashion.