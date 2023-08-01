WWE's Seth Rollins Sets Sights On The NFL After Wrestling Career Is Over

Countless American football players have made the leap from the NFL to professional wrestling, from Pro Football Hall of Famer Bronko Nagurski to former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Baron Corbin, but few have transitioned from professional wrestling to the world of the NFL, save for a certain Brock Lesnar.

"I would love [to be an NFL analyst]," Rollins told Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina, who pointed out how eloquent and knowledgeable Rollins was when it came to the NFL.

"Any chance we get to talk about football," Rollins continued, "I am all about it."

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion says that he would love to be a broadcaster for "Sunday Night Football" or "Monday Night Football," but not until he's completely done with wrestling.

"Obviously I've got a ways to go [in wrestling]," Rollins said. "I'm hitting my prime right now, just hitting my stride, I got some time, but I would love to parlay into working with the NFL in some capacity. I'm just such a fan and it's one of my only other real passions that I have time for. If anybody wants to have me on their show ... I would love it."

Rollins is a constant presence on social media during the NFL season, often going on a roller coaster ride of sublime highs and torturous lows with the NFC North's Chicago Bears, who ended their last regular season with a paltry three wins and fourteen losses. Despite their record, Rollins remains a devoted fan, even appearing in the team's recent schedule announcement video.