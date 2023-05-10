WWE's Seth Rollins Makes Cameo In Chicago Bears Schedule Release Teaser

WWE's Seth "Freakin" Rollins made an appearance in a video promoting the NFL's Chicago Bears' upcoming schedule release. Posted on the Bears' Twitter account, the team shared a brief video of the former world champion doing his signature laugh that was simply captioned "Schedule. Freakin'. Release."

Rollins is notably a long-suffering fan of the Chicago Bears, and he recently appeared on a Bears podcast. On the podcast, he discussed if there were any players on the team he could see being a good fit in WWE, which is always looking for new prospects with athletic backgrounds for its Performance Center.