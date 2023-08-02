Seth Rollins Says Fans Are 'Clamoring' For A Certain WWE Matchup For Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch might currently be embroiled in a storyline against Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. Still, Seth Rollins believes that the WWE Universe is already looking forward to her competing against a different member of the roster.

"I think she has her eyes on the prize," Rollins told Sports Illustrated. "We are a family of winners, she wants to be a champion. I know she would love to be Women's World Champion and I know she has her eyes on Rhea Ripley. At some point, those paths will cross, I guarantee you. Whether I'm involved or not, time will tell."

Of course, there are many times that WWE has brought real-life couples together as part of storylines and that is something that Rollins and Lynch have experienced before when they feuded against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin. Because Rollins is currently working against The Judgment Day, he often finds himself interacting with Ripley. This is why he hasn't ruled out the possibility of him and Lynch working together again.

"I think they want to see Becky and Rhea, I think that's the thing," he said. "I don't know if people are clamoring so much to see Becky and I interact on screen as much as they are just seeing how can this maybe lead to Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley in some capacity because that's such a dream match for a lot of our fans."

In the past, Lynch has called Ripley one of the best talents around. However, she still wants to beat her for the gold as soon as the opportunity presents itself.

