Kevin Sullivan Invokes Classic WWE Heel Turn In Assessing Future Of AEW Pair

MJF and Adam Cole's alliance will go down as perhaps the most unlikeliest of duos in all of professional wrestling when 2023 is said and done. What started out as a rivalry over the AEW World Championship has transformed into a "bromance" that has attracted strong numbers across the board.

While fans and pundits alike wait for their inevitable breakup, there have been plenty of theories for how it could be executed. During a recent episode of "Tuesday With The Taskmaster," Kevin Sullivan explained why MJF should turn on Cole.

"Let me ask you this. Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels... I don't want to embarrass anybody at all. You gotta go with the guy that got over. MJF needs to turn on him, leave him laying. They can have a little set of matches, but this kid has been — his ratings have been the highest except for Punk, right? It would be second. So why fix what's not broken?"

Sullivan continued, "You gotta get somebody over, and Punk is over. The money, I think, is not a tag match with the two of them. The match is MJF and Punk, and I would start it at the big show with 90,000 people there."

AEW's next major event is set to be All In at Wembley Stadium for its United Kingdom debut. Over 74,000 tickets and counting have been sold despite no match announcements thus far. AEW will also present All Out on pay-per-view just one week after All In, which has led to plenty of speculation surrounding MJF's potential challengers for the AEW World Championship.

