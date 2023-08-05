Drew McIntyre: Baron Corbin 'Keeps Things Interesting,' Makes His Job Easier In WWE

Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin have a lengthy history together, from being partners to WrestleMania opponents. However, while fans might like to boo Corbin, McIntyre has a positive view of what he brings to the business. He explained to "Cheap Heat" that Corbin "keeps it interesting" inside the ring, bringing a lot of positives to the table.

"He's such a big guy, which for me is necessary as a big babyface as it's hard for people to get heat on me, it's hard to get sympathy when you're such a physically imposing individual," McIntyre said. "People are just generally waiting for me to fight back, but when I'm getting beat up most of the time it just goes silent, 'Wait when is he going to fight back?'"

Corbin, meanwhile, is just as physically impressive as McIntyre, which makes him believable as a genuine threat to the Scotsman. That's something few people can provide, all the while still being entertaining inside the ring.

"He's an exceptional performer. It makes my job so much easier the fact that he really wants to be a bad guy," he said. "A lot of people claim, 'I'm a bad guy,' or whatever, but then they say cool things and get cheered, or they'll say cool things on social media."

McIntyre enjoys what Corbin brings to the table so much that he used to request the chance to work against him on live events, with McIntyre comparing Corbin's heat to that which Dominik Mysterio gets today.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.