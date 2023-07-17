WWE Reportedly Has Interest In Nick Aldis For Role Other Than In-Ring Talent

Following Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary over the weekend — as well as the subsequent TV tapings that took place on Sunday – Nick Aldis has wrapped up his run with the promotion. He is a free agent once more, and from the looks of things, Aldis already has one suitor lined up for his services — just not how you might think.

Per PWInsider Elite, WWE has a strong interest in bringing the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in. However, the talk within WWE is that Aldis is not being sought after as a wrestler, but instead as a producer-agent. Some even believe that Aldis could start a trial run in the role as soon as next month.

This is now the second time this year WWE has shown interest in Aldis. The company initially pursued him for his in-ring abilities during the early parts of 2023 before Aldis signed a short-term deal with Impact. What changed regarding WWE's interest in pursuing Aldis as backstage talent instead of onscreen talent is a bit of a mystery. Also, it's unknown at this point whether Aldis would even be interested in such a role.