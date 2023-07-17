Nick Aldis & Another Wrestler Reportedly Done With Impact Wrestling

This weekend, Impact Wrestling held its annual Slammiversary pay-per-view, as well as an additional set of tapings last night. According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, as of Sunday, two wrestlers have finished up their current schedules with Impact: Nick Aldis and Zicky Dice.

Aldis reportedly faced returning Impact star Eric Young at last night's taping. On Saturday night, the former NWA star unsuccessfully challenged Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship, and it seems Aldis is done working with the promotion for the time being.

After a stint with the company earlier in his career and a handful of guest appearances over the years, Aldis made a major return to Impact Wrestling in April. Aldis became the top contender for the Impact World Championship last month at the company's Against All Odds pay-per-view. His title match, and the TV taping that followed, seem to mark the end of his return to Impact.

Last year, Aldis had a very public falling out with NWA owner and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. Unless the two are able to work something out, it makes NWA an unlikely destination for Aldis. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion could opt to return to the independent scene, or may be looking for a spot in another significant promotion such as WWE, AEW, or NJPW.

Dice has been with the company since 2021, and has faced off in singles matches against Bully Ray, Jordynne Grace, and Ace Austin. Before joining Impact, Dice wrestled for MLW, NWA, and various independent promotions.