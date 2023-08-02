WWE's Karrion Kross Responds To Injury Speculation: 'It's Not Ballet'

"WWE SmackDown" star Karrion Kross took to Instagram on Wednesday to squash injury rumors after he was spotted with his leg taped up in a recent televised match.

Kross captioned his post with, "When a great villain is hurt, he doesn't pursue sympathy. He just puts on some @panteraofficial, tapes it up and gives the people a show they came to see. I'm still asked about why my leg was taped weeks ago, so to lay it to rest; I'm 100% all good. That whacky spiderweb like [bruising] happened after I pulled the KT tape off. I've always healed very quickly since I was a kid and I personally wouldn't even have called it an injury. Stuff happens. So there you go lol. It's not ballet."

Kross has been back with WWE for a year now after returning on the August 5, 2022, episode of "SmackDown." As of late, he's been involved in a feud with AJ Styles and The O.C. Styles beat Kross in their first singles match on May 19. Kross then teamed with Scarlett to beat Styles and Mia Yim on June 16.

Styles and Kross met in a rematch on July 7 at Madison Square Garden. But in less than two minutes, "The Phenomenal One" picked up the victory. Their rivalry was far from over, though, as Kross went on to attack Karl Anderson backstage. That set up an encounter between them on the July 28 "SmackDown," with Kross emerging victorious. It remains to be seen what's next for the former "NXT" Champion.