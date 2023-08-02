Cody Rhodes Pits Bobby The Brain Heenan Against WWE's Paul Heyman For Best Wrestling Manager

Late WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan is widely considered one of the best managers in wrestling history and that'd a sentiment current star Cody Rhodes shares.

"Bobby Heenan is the greatest manager of all time," Rhodes told Jimmy Traina during a Sports Illustrated interview. "I don't really think of Heyman as a manager, he is far more in a sense that here he was this disruptor, this creator of an alternative project which changed our industry, he's what you see with Roman. He's Roman's real rep as well as his tv rep. The level of influence and the amount of things that Heyman has his hands in he's the best at that, but from just a manager standpoint, Bobby Heenan is [the best].

Rhodes added to his point by saying that anybody that was put to work with Heenan was made a star. "I don't think you were wrong," Rhodes said, "I don't think you were wrong. Heyman's good at many things, Bobby Heenan best manager ever."

This comparison between Heenan and Heyman came up after Rhodes jokingly corrects Traina for not calling him "the most popular wrestler of all time." Traina recalled the time when he wrote a tribute piece about Bobby Heenan on his birthday or on the anniversary of his passing and called him "the greatest manager in pro-wrestling history," but Heyman strongly disagreed.

"A couple of months later, I have Heyman on this podcast, and for five minutes straight without taking a breath, he just rips me a new a**hole," Traina said.

Heyman recently made his thoughts on Heenan and who's the GOAT manager pretty clear.

