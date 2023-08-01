WWE's Paul Heyman Claims GOAT Manager Title Over Bobby Heenan: 'Screw Him, He's Dead'

Paul Heyman — the wise man to Roman Reigns' "Tribal Chief" — has never been afraid to say what's on his mind. And that didn't change today when he and Reigns appeared on "ESPN First Take." There to promote this Sunday's SummerSlam and Reigns' match against Jey Uso, Heyman was asked what it was like to be him. Heyman spoke his truth in response.

"I'm the G.O.A.T.," Heyman said. "I'm the greatest of all time. Undisputed."

Heyman didn't back down when legendary manager Bobby "The Brain" Heenan was brought up as someone potentially better than Heyman in the role. In fact, Heyman doubled down. "Screw him, he's dead," Heyman said. "God doesn't enter my prayers."

And to back up his claims, Heyman turned to the man who he's been joined with at the hip over the last three years.

"Want me to prove to you that I'm the G.O.A.T.? I'm with him," Heyman said, motioning to Reigns. "Why would he settle for anything less than the G.O.A.T. He's the 'Tribal Chief.' He's the biggest box office attraction, not only of sports or entertainment but of sports entertainment. He has smashed every box office record that WWE has ever had, not just domestically, but all over the world, on a global basis."

"He's done it in Saudi Arabia, he's done it in the U.K., he's done it in Mexico, he's done it in Canada, he's done it here in the United States," Heyman continued. "He continues to do it on 'SmackDown' every Friday night, just topping the previous Friday nights. Why would he settle for anything less than the absolute best?"