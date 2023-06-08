Paul Heyman Describes When Roman Reigns Had 'Had Enough' With WWE Creative

"The feud-rivalry-story with Baron Corbin over dog food, and the infamous 'suffering succotash' promo, had weighed on him enough to where he said, 'I've had enough. I've reached the cap. I can't go any further as the Big Dog,'" Heyman continued, speaking from the perspective of Reigns.

"'I've peaked, [but] as an athlete I haven't peaked. As a performer, I've barely scratched the surface. I have so much more to offer, and since I'm taking time off, I'm not coming back as the same person. This is where I make my move. This is where I do, for me, what Lesnar did for himself when he conquered the streak. Something has to become my defining moment, and then propel forward from there — the catalyst to something completely different.'"

Reigns would eventually come back as a villain, soon calling himself "The Tribal Chief" and kicking off the era of The Bloodline that is still progressing to this day. As of now, the conflict between Reigns and his cousins, The Usos, is boiling over, with Jimmy having sided against Reigns, their brother Solo Sikoa siding with "The Tribal Chief," and Jey Uso having an important decision to make on this week's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

