Solo Sikoa Delivers Ominous Message To Jey Uso Ahead Of WWE SmackDown

Now that Jimmy Uso has signed his proverbial death wish by challenging the authority of Roman Reigns, the focus shifts to Jey Uso, who is expected to make his allegiance known this Friday on "WWE SmackDown."

On Monday's "WWE Raw," Paul Heyman issued an ultimatum to Jey, imploring him to make the right decision or suffer the same fate as his twin, who was flattened by a Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa last week for refusing to acknowledge Reigns as his "Tribal Chief."

Ahead of Jey's day of reckoning, Sikoa — the enforcer of the remnants of The Bloodline — has issued a stern warning to his brother and anyone else that dares cross Reigns. As seen in the tweet below, Sikoa shared an old photo of himself, Sami Zayn, and The Usos at a WWE live event, along with red X's over Sami Zayn and Jimmy — the two men who are no longer members of The Bloodline.

There has been chatter of Rikishi — the father of The Usos and Sikoa — possibly getting involved in the ongoing Bloodline saga, as evidenced by his own Twitter timeline. The WWE Hall of Famer has been actively voicing his opinions on the developing storyline, with his most recent "It's our turn..." tweet suggesting that he had given his approval to The Usos to take matters into their own hands.

Some fans have also floated the possibility of Rikishi apologizing to Reigns on behalf of his twin sons. If Jey were to side with Jimmy this Friday, fans could be treated to an Usos versus Reigns and Sikoa match at Money in the Bank. In the event that he re-establishes himself as Reigns' right-hand man, Jimmy could be left on an island fighting his entire family.