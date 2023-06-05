Paul Heyman Teases Big Decision For Jey Uso On Friday's WWE Smackdown

Jey Uso has a familiar task before him this Friday on "WWE SmackDown." That task is to choose between his brother, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns. On tonight's "WWE Raw," Paul Heyman issued the ultimatum that although Jey and Jimmy may have shared a womb, there's no one he will ever be closer to than the Tribal Chief. Heyman said that Jey would have to acknowledge that fact this Friday on "SmackDown."

This decision before Jey comes as the result of the ongoing, critically acclaimed Bloodline storyline. At Night of Champions, the story saw significant advancement when Jimmy attacked Solo Sikoa and Reigns to cost them a match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. This past Friday, it seemed as if the Sikoa would be joining his brothers against Reigns before he attacked both of them in Reigns' favor.

The Usos questioning their loyalty to Reigns marks a significant turn in the storyline, but it's not unfamiliar. The whole saga of Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion started with him beating both Usos into submission as part of the Bloodline. While this current story beat harkens back to the beginning of Reigns' monumental reign as champion, it could also mark the beginning of the end.