Heels Season 2 Episode 2 Recap/spoilers: The Journey Is The Obstacle

The "Heels" Season 2 premiere took viewers on a trip down memory lane and set up some future rivalries, most of which will seemingly unfold outside of the squared circle. Gully (Mike O'Malley), the Florida Wrestling Dystopia's vengeful owner, wants to ruin Jack (Stephen Amell) and the Duffy Wrestling League for embarrassing him at the South Georgia State Fair. Given that he isn't the type to let things slide, Gully will undoubtedly be a pain in Jack's butt moving forward.

However, the biggest talking point is the fractured relationship between Ace (Alexander Ludwig) and Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) following the Kleenex incident. The previous episode ended with Ace driving into the night and leaving Duffy in the rearview mirror, and it remains to be seen if he'll ever return to experience the epic highs and lows of South Georgian indie wrestling.

It isn't all bad news for the gang, though. Crystal (Kelli Berglund) managed to keep the DWL Championship in the company, even though she was never supposed to win it in the first place. Will Jack roll with the unplanned outcome and capitalize on her buzz, or will he stand in the way of her progress? Let's dive into Episode 2, "The Journey Is the Obstacle," and find out.