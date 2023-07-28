Heels Season 2 Episode 1 Recap/spoilers: Ten-Bell Salute

Contains spoilers for "Heels" Season 2 Episode 1, "Ten-Bell Salute"

"Heels" Season 1 ended on a dramatic note for the Spade brothers. For a start, Ace (Alexander Ludwig) learned that Jack (Stephen Amell) masterminded the Kleenex incident that led to his public humiliation. However, that's arguably the least of Jack's problems heading into "Heels" Season 2. Staci (Alison Luff) is taking a break from their marriage, and rival promoter Gully (Mike O'Malley) wants to ruin the Duffy Wrestling League owner following their scuffle in front of the State Fair crowd.

Elsewhere, Crystal (Kelli Berglund) is the new DWL Champion following her impromptu ladder match victory in Season 1. The "Heels" Season 2 trailer reveals that the crowd is firmly on her side and ready for a woman to succeed; however, it remains to be seen if Jack feels the same way given that her title victory wasn't part of his original booking plans. The Season 2 premiere has plenty of drama to address, but will it offer much in the way of resolutions?

"Ten-Bell Salute" picks up directly after the aforementioned events. The episode opens with Ace storming out of the arena and taking off before anyone can calm him down. The mood of the general DWL locker room is quite upbeat, though, as everyone is buzzing following a successful State Fair show.

Gully, meanwhile, is out to disparage the DWL's reputation. He cuts a promo dismissing Crystal as a "valet" and says that the DWL is a free-for-all where anyone can steal the gold. The Florida Wrestling Dystopia promoter then promises to get revenge on Jack for messing with him, so viewers can expect more drama between them. That said, while this episode does set up some future events, it's also concerned about the past.