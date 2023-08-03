Freddie Prinze Jr Declares Jey Uso The 'Star' Of WWE SmackDown

During a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. offered his praise for Jey Uso as being "the star" of "WWE SmackDown" heading into SummerSlam.

"We are going to go to 'Friday Night SmackDown.' Jey Uso is the star of this show right now. I said on Mark Henry's radio show 'Busted Open,' I said Jey Uso is the most over cat, and that was before he became the most over cat just because — I wasn't the first one to call it. Everybody saw where the story was going, but Jey's ability to execute at such a high level and keep you interested — I've never seen a wrestler get cut to more when they're not talking than Jey Uso."

He continued, "Whoever he's in a promo with, just know the camera's not going to be on you but for a second. You could basically just walk out with your notes and just read them because this dude is pacing back and forth, letting you know every thought and emotion on his face. It's crazy, man. I don't even know how to describe it because there's no actor that does this. He's just so freaking expressive and it's not over the top. Or if it is, he's so committed to it that it doesn't play over the top."

Uso is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday in Detroit. It will mark their third singles match ever since The Bloodline storyline began in 2020. But this time, Uso vs. Reigns will be contested under "Tribal Combat" rules where anything goes with Reigns' championship and "Tribal Chief" title on the line.

