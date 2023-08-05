Kevin Owens Teases New Role After His WWE Contract Expires

A few months ago, Kevin Owens envisioned himself wrestling for years to come. However, he may have had a change of heart since then. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of TNT Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he might hang up his boots when his current contract expires — but that doesn't mean that he'll step away from the sports entertainment industry altogether.

"If you had asked me this six months ago, I think I would have said that I could see myself wrestling for five or 10 more years. But the last few months of that, I think that's changed... I might still wrestle for five, 10 years, but I wonder if there's not a place for me somewhere else in another role, as opposed to being in the ring. I definitely don't see myself away from the wrestling business anytime soon."

According to Owens, there are other on-screen roles he loves that don't involve in-ring work. Furthermore, he enjoys helping other WWE Superstars behind the scenes, so Owens can see himself in a producer or agent role down the line.

"I get so much enjoyment out of doing commentary. I get so much enjoyment out of helping other people with their stuff and seeing it work, or trying to analyze why it didn't work and trying to figure out how to do it better. I could probably do both for a while, but I don't know."

Owens concluded by saying that he has a year-and-a-half left on his current WWE contract. He doesn't know how he's going to feel at the end of his deal, but he doesn't know how he'll top the last two years of his career. These days, however, he gets more enjoyment out of helping others than he does chasing his own wrestling goals.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TNT Sports with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.