In an interview with Les anti-pods de la lutte, WWE star Kevin Owens talked about trying to stay relevant in WWE. Having spent seven years now with the promotion, the former WWE Universal Champion believes the key is putting on good matches every time. That, Kevin Owens believes, allows fans to remember him, even if they don’t agree with certain aspects of the match or match finish.

“I always try to give to the show what I’m being asked to give,” Owens said. “I try to give them what they want, in a way that fans will appreciate it and will be able to say that even if they watched one of my matches and thought that it should have not finished the way it did, that they thought it was a good match anyway. That’s what I want. I want to give good matches. So that’s how I’m able to always have an important role to play on the show.”

Throughout his wrestling career, in WWE and beyond, Kevin Owens has been lined with Sami Zayn, either as rivals or as a tag team. The duo are former tag team champions in Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and Owens revealed he would love for the duo, who feuded earlier in the year, to win either the RAW or Smackdown Tag Team Championships in WWE sooner than later.

“Of course, I’d like to become WWE champion, I’d like to win the tag team titles with Sami,” Owens said. “I mean, Sami and I winning the tag belts, that must be written in the stars. I don’t see how it couldn’t happen if we are both with WWE. But it’s been six years now, and it had not happened yet, so I guess it might not be happening. I also came to realize one thing is recent months, is that a lot of my satisfaction working there does not come from wrestling, but more from watching others wrestle, and seeing them having a lot of success, and sometimes being able to help them. Like when someone asks me for an advice, I gave one to them, they try it and it actually works, or when I can bring help to someone else, and it works, to see them having success brings me a lot of satisfaction.

“So in the next few years, what I’d like is to have an important role on the show, and be able to work with Edge and Rey Mysterio, with whom I’d really like to work one day, but one of the goals I want to give myself is to help anyone who wants my help, because I have a huge sense of accomplishment when I see other people working hard and who deserve to be recognized for their passion or their talent, to see it happening. I think it’s really cool. So I could see myself working as an agent one day, because I already have those feelings of accomplishment even if I’m still active. That said, I don’t see myself hanging my boots any time soon, but just to know that it could be a possibility one day, it’s good to know and comforting.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Les anti-pods de la lutte and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription