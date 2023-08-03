Finn Balor Says SummerSlam 2016 Was A 'Microcosm,' Why 2023 Is Different

Within a 24-hour span, Finn Balor's trajectory in WWE shifted from triumph to devastating heartbreak that put him on the shelf for seven months. According to Balor, this unfortunate series of events serves as a perfect metaphor for his wrestling career.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Balor reflected on the conflicting emotions he experienced following his performance at SummerSlam in 2016. During the respective pay-per-view, Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. Unfortunately, a shoulder injured sustained during the title match forced Balor to relinquish the Universal Championship the next day.

"I think that SummerSlam in 2016 is a microcosm of my whole career," Balor said. "I was a kid from a country that had no pro wrestling at all. My whole life I was told, over and over, that I couldn't even be in the business. Then when I broke in, I was told every reason as to why I couldn't be successful. Everyone was always putting obstacles in my way. I feel the injury at SummerSlam, which occurred moments into the [19-minute] match, was just another obstacle I needed to overcome. And that's how I approached it. Adapt, overcome, and move forward."

Seven years after suffering that unsettling shoulder injury, Balor has a chance to redeem himself as he challenges Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the 2023 SummerSlam event. Despite the lingering disappointment from the fallout of their previous encounter, Balor is determined to turn his fate around.

"Seven years later, SummerSlam 2023 is not the end of the story," he said. "It's the beginning of a new chapter."

This year's SummerSlam will take place on Saturday from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.