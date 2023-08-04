Val Venis Recalls Vince McMahon Phone Call Pitching WWE Adult Film Star Character

The Val Venis character personified the Attitude Era of wrestling to a T, and Sean Morley — the man who portrayed the adult film star moonlighting as a wrestler — has revealed that the gimmick was a brainchild of none other than Vince McMahon. In a recent interview with "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw," Morley reflected on the origins of the character that made him a household name in the late '90s.

"I had just returned from a two-week camp [WWE tryout] back to Mexico," Morley recalled, who, at the time resided in Mexico after a successful career in CMLL. "It was 7 am in the morning in Mexico City, my phone rings and it was Vince McMahon. He says, 'I got Vince Russo on speakerphone with me, we have this character for you, and we want to run it by you and see if you're comfortable with it.'

"Vince McMahon says, 'This character's name is Val Venis.' When he spelled the last name, I was like, 'That's kinda odd.' He says, 'Val Venis was a former film star-turned-pro wrestler.' In my head, I'm thinking Hulk Hogan and Jesse Ventura had already done [movie star gimmicks], and how the hell was I to play a Hollywood actor better than those guys?"

At this point in the conversation, Morley had serious reservations until McMahon explained the genre of films Venis had starred in. "Actually, Val Venis was a former adult film star-turned-pro wrestler. Now he's got my attention! I'm like, 'This s–t ain't ever been done before.' He laid out the basics of the character, but he didn't have to twist my arm — working with hot chicks on a massive WWE stage ... are you kidding me?"