Konnan Has High Hopes For Logan Paul Vs. Ricochet At WWE SummerSlam

The build to the upcoming Logan Paul vs. Ricochet match has been widely praised by fans and wrestlers alike, with many crediting WWE for allowing Ricochet to display more personality through his promos, something that wasn't the case through the early part of his WWE career. Wrestling legend and AAA booker Konnan echoed similar thoughts on the Paul vs. Ricochet rivalry while previewing the SummerSlam bout on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast.

"Ricochet and him are gonna have a banger," Konnan stressed. "Because Logan Paul wants to show out — he's very athletic. And Ricochet is even more athletic than he is, and he also knows they [WWE management] are pushing him — finally — so he's not gonna f–k this up. And Logan Paul — he doesn't f–k anything up. He always brings it!"

Konnan and his co-host Disco Inferno also downplayed the notion that Paul was "taking a step down" by feuding with a perennial mid-carder such as Ricochet, especially after having matches with the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Konnan believes Ricochet and Paul have likely been workshopping "a bunch of cool spots" and is convinced that the two high-flyers will pull out all the stops at SummerSlam.

The seeds for the Paul vs. Ricochet match were sown at this year's men's Royal Rumble match, where they leaped off the top rope from opposing sides of the ring and collided with each other mid-air. The jaw-dropping spot garnered a massive reaction from fans and wrestlers and even caught the attention of non-wrestling fans, many of whom follow Paul on social media and YouTube.